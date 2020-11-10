Daily new coronavirus infections remain below 50,000-mark in India

For the third day in a row, daily new infections in the country settled below the 50,000-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the figures assume significance in the context of some countries reporting as high as one lakh cases per day since the last 3-4 days.

Seventy-two per cent of new infections reported in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and UTs with Delhicontinuing to report the highest daily new cases at5,983, which is less than its previous day tally of 7,745 new cases, the ministry said.

There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases in the countryover the past few weeks, which hasshrunk to5,05,265 and presentlycomprise 5.88 per cent of the total caseload.

For the 38th day as on date, recoveries have exceeded the daily new cases with42,033patientsrecovering in a span of 24 hours as against 38,073 infections being reported during the same period, the ministry underlined.

India has registered less than 40,000 daily new cases after six days.

Thetotal recoveries have surged to79,59,406 pushing the national recovery rateto 92.64 per cent.

"The gap between recovered cases and active cases has widened to74,54,141," the ministry said.

Seventy-eight per centof the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states andUTs.

Delhi has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 7,014 newly recovered cases. A total of 5,983 people recovered in Kerala followed by 4,396 in West Bengal.

Seventy-two per centof the new casesare from 10 States and UTs --Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala,Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"Delhi continues to report the highest daily new cases; 5,983, which is less than its previous day tally of 7,745 new cases. Delhi is followed by West Bengal with 3,907 new cases,"the ministry said.

Kerala's daily case has declined to 3,593 while Maharashtra's new cases have declined to 3,277 cases although they occupy the third and fourth spot in reporting daily new cases.

A total of 448case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Fatalities have continued to decrease with less than 500 fatalities reported for the second day.

Ten States andUTs account fornearly 78 per cent of the fatalities.

Although Maharashtra saw the most casualties (85), its contribution to daily deaths has decreased to 18.97 per cent, the ministry said.

Delhi and West Bengal follow with 71 and 56 daily deaths, respectively



India's COVID-19 caseload rose to85,91,730with 38,073 infections being reported in aday,whilethe death toll climbed to 1,27,059 with 448 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

