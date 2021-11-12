Kerala reports 6,674 new coronavirus cases and 58 more deaths

-
Kerala registered 6,674 new positive cases and 59 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday taking the total affected in the state to 50,48,756 and the toll to 35,511.
State health department has tested 65,147 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.
Among the districts, Ernakulam reported 1,088 cases, the highest in the state followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 967 cases and Thrissur 727.
"Currently, there are 68,805 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 6.7 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.
Out of those who were found infected on Friday, 11 reached the state from outside while 6,209 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 424 are yet to be traced. Thirty health workers are also among the infected.
Meanwhile, 7,022 people recuperated from the disease on Friday taking the total cured in the state to 49,43,813.
There are 2,18,871 people under observation out of which 5,578 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.
