Kerala's active Covid-19 cases touch 64,390; highest in the country

Kerala's active cases touched 64,390 on Wednesday, the highest in the country, as 5,980 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, pushing the caseload to 9.83 lakh.

Of the total active cases in the country, 1,41,511, Maharashtra accounts for 35,917.

The toll went up to 3,920 with 18 more deaths.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here that as many as 5,745 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to9,14,847,



The total virus caseload hasgone up to 9,83,374,he said.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 80,106 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 7.47 per cent.

So far 1,02,94,203 samples have been sent for testing.

The Chief Minister said that after the peak in October, there has been a decline in the numbers, with active cases touching 72,891 on January 24 and further dipping to 67,650 by February 7.

However the situation was still serious, he said, adding that the vigil against the virus should continue



"The state's battle against the virus is in the right direction," he said.

The Chief Minister said steps would be taken to conduct one lakh tests each day, of which 75 per cent would be RT-PCR.

On Wednesday, Ernakulam continued to remain at top spot with 811 cases, Kollam was next with 689 and Kozhikode 652.

Three districts reported over 500 cases.

Of the positive cases, 96 people had come from outside the state, 5,457 were infected through local transmission and 41 were health workers.

As many as 2,34,767 people are under observation, including 10,389 in various hospitals.