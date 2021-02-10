More than 100,000 Assam health workers get Covid-19 vaccine so far

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Govt to prioritise Covid-19 vaccine for front line health workers: Report
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
India may get coronavirus vaccine by early 2021: Bernstein report
-
Altogether 1,08,512 health
workers in Assam have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far after 8,998 were inoculated on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.
Covishield vaccine was administered to 8,301 beneficiaries at 211 session sites while 697 beneficiaries were given Covaxin at 29 sites.
No case of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) was reported during the day.
Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the disease in the state on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 1,086, while 27 new COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 2,17,256, the NHM bulletin said.
The current death rate is 0.50 per cent while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.
The 27 new cases include 15 from Dibrugarh and five from Kamrup Metropolitan district.
The new cases were detected out of 16,486 tests with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent.
The number of active cases in the state is currently 333.
The total tests conducted so far have reached 66,03,122.
The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 17, taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,490. Three other patients have migrated out of the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU