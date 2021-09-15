Kerala sees 17,681 fresh coronavirus cases, reports 208 deaths today

on Wednesday reported 17,681 fresh COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths, which took the total caseload to 44,24,046 and fatalities to 22,987.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 25,588 which brought the total recoveries to 42,09,746 and the number of active cases to 1,90,750, a state government release said.

While the release said that 97,070 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it did not state what the Test Positivity Rate was.

However, 17,681 fresh positive cases, reported in the last 24 hours, out of 97,070 samples tested during the same period, gives a figure of more than 18 per cent.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 2,143 fresh cases followed by Kottayam (1,702), Kozhikode (1,680), Ernakulam (1,645), Thrissur (1,567), Palakkad (1,558), Malappuram (1,372), Kollam (1,348), Alappuzha (969) and Kannur (967), the release said.

Of the new cases, 97 were health workers, 47 from outside the state and 16,656 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 881 cases, it said.

There are currently 5,61,239 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,33,190 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,049 in hospitals.

