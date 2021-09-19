Kerala set to re-open schools from November, says state education minister

As is all set to re-open on November 1, Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said a comprehensive plan is being prepared in consultation with various stakeholders for the re-opening of educational institutions.

"A discussion with Health Minister was held regarding the matter and authorities have been requested for the preparedness. The plan will be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister before October 15," Education Minister told the media.

The Minister further explained, "The meetings will be held at the state and district levels and a shift system would be implemented in with more than 7000 students."

Health experts will also hold discussions with district collectors and arrangements will be made to allay the concerns of both students and parents, Sivankutty informed.

"The plan will include the provision of masks, sanitisers and social distance adjustments when children arrive at school, as well as things to be observed in vehicles used for transporting children," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the official notification by the CMO informed, " to reopen schools from November 1. School-based classes for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and 10 and 12 will begin on November 1, other classes will begin on November 15. The decision was taken at a COVID-19 review committee meeting."

Meanwhile, all classes for vaccinated students colleges will be started on October 18.

