Kerala unit of IMA recommends digital swearing in of Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala unit of the Indian Medical Association on Saturday recommended that in the wake of the massive Covid surge, it would be best if the swearing in of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government is done virtually.

Vijayan on Friday said the swearing in has been fixed for May 20 and would be held at the Central Stadium.

The preparations are going at a fast pace to erect a temporary space.

According to sources, around 750 to 800 people will be allowed to grace the occasion.

It's at this time the IMA led by its president P.T. Zacharias and its secretary P. Gopikumar in a statement requested that if it's done virtually, it would send a strong message to the people in the way Covid is being tackled.

They also pointed out one reason why the second wave has been very bad -- it is on account of the relaxation that came during the time of the recent elections.

Moreover, the state is at present under lockdown and starting from Monday, Thiruvananthapuram and three other districts will see a triple lockdown and it's at this time the swearing in is taking place, here.

On Friday 34,694 people turned positive after 1,31,375 samples was tested, thereby taking the total active cases to 4,42,194.

Likewise the test positivity rate has been hovering in the range of 25 per cent for a while.

