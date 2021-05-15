Kerala unit of IMA recommends digital swearing in of Pinarayi Vijayan

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
The Kerala unit of the Indian Medical Association on Saturday recommended that in the wake of the massive Covid surge, it would be best if the swearing in of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government is done virtually.
Vijayan on Friday said the swearing in has been fixed for May 20 and would be held at the Central Stadium.
The preparations are going at a fast pace to erect a temporary space.
According to sources, around 750 to 800 people will be allowed to grace the occasion.
It's at this time the IMA led by its president P.T. Zacharias and its secretary P. Gopikumar in a statement requested that if it's done virtually, it would send a strong message to the people in the way Covid is being tackled.
They also pointed out one reason why the second wave has been very bad -- it is on account of the relaxation that came during the time of the recent elections.
Moreover, the state is at present under lockdown and starting from Monday, Thiruvananthapuram and three other districts will see a triple lockdown and it's at this time the swearing in is taking place, here.
On Friday 34,694 people turned positive after 1,31,375 samples was tested, thereby taking the total active cases to 4,42,194.
Likewise the test positivity rate has been hovering in the range of 25 per cent for a while.
--IANS
sg/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU