Kerala vaccination drive: Focus now on frontline workers in 2nd phase

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Gujarat coronavirus update: Positive tally 225,304, death toll 4,148
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
With 88,650 new cases, India's coronavirus tally nears 600,000 mark
-
After inoculation of health workers in Kerala for nearly a month, the focus of the coronavirus vaccination drive shifted on Thursday to frontline workers from the revenue, police, fire and local self-government departments.
Kerala had opted for Oxford-AstraZeneca's 'Covishield' vaccine.
Speaking to the media soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra said that he did so to instil confidence among the public about the vaccine's safety.
"After taking the vaccine shot, I feel my confidence has gone up. Our force and the fire brigade officials will start lining up for immunisation as their nature of work demands it," said Behra.
Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navajoth Khosa said she too had taken the first dose of the vaccine along with Behra.
"I had taken the pledge to take the vaccine dose. During the vaccination drive that began on January 16, around 42,000 healthcare workers were inoculated in the first phase (in Thiruvananthapuram district)," said Khosa.
After the second phase gets over in a few days, the second dose to healthcare workers will be administered from February 15. An estimated 3.75 lakh health professionals have taken the first dose so far.
--IANS
sg/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU