Odisha announces Rs 507 cr package for cyclone Jawad-affected farmers

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Jawad: Over 54 thousand people evacuated from 3 districts in Andhra
Cyclone Jawad weakens into low-pressure area, move towards Bangladesh
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha today morning: IMD
Cyclone Jawad: Odisha govt issues guidelines ahead of landfall
Poverty rate in Odisha to go down below 10% in next 5 yrs: CM Patnaik
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a special package of Rs 507 crore for farmers affected by cyclone Jawad, which had triggered heavy rainfall in the coastal districts during the first week of December.
According to the provisions of the package, small and marginal farmers who lost 33 per cent of their crops will be given Rs 6,800 per hectare of rain-fed land, Rs 13,500 per hectare for irrigated areas.
The government will dole out Rs 18,000 per damaged hectare of land where all-season crops, such as mango, cashew, coconut, are cultivated.
A minimum input subsidy of Rs 2,000 will be given to farmers against loss of daily crop and Rs 1,000 for other crops, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.
Certified high quality seeds of 12,000 quintals will be provided to farmers of 12 cyclone-hit districts at a subsidised price.
Also, 50,000 mini kits of pulses and four lakh vegetable kits for consumption will be distributed free of cost, the statement said.
One lakh farmers will be provided with 10 fruit saplings each for planting in the backyard of their houses.
In the affected districts, they will be given a subsidy for agricultural mechanization and 50 per cent discount on pump sets, not exceeding Rs 10,000.
The package also includes provisions for farmers affected by pests.
Short-term loans in areas with 33 per cent or more crop losses will be converted into medium-term loans.
In order to ensure that farmers registered under the Prime Minister's Fasal Bima Yojana get their compensation as soon as possible, steps will be taken to immediately assess post-harvest losses.
Measures will also be taken to ensure that farmers affected by the cyclone receive immediate loan assistance for Rabi crop, the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU