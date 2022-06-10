Kharge holds consultations with Oppn party leaders on presidential poll

-
ALSO READ
Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge reaches ED office in National Herald case
7% inflation highest in 17 months, withdraw 'Achhe Din': Cong slams Centre
FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Mahabharata; Mallikarjun Kharge hits back
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Oppn in Rajya Sabha, tests positive for Covid
Cong picks Mallikarjun Kharge, others as observers for Rajya Sabha polls
-
A day after the presidential poll schedule was announced, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday held consultations with West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee as well as leaders of the DMK, CPI, CPI-M and the AAP for putting up a joint opposition candidate.
Sources said Kharge talked to Banerjee over phone and that the Trinamool Congress chief wanted the opposition to come up with a consensus candidate for the top post.
Kharge's discussion with Banerjee came a day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi talked to the West Bengal chief minister as well as Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, besides NCP leader Sharad Pawar and CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, asking them to organise a common meeting to discuss the issue of a joint presidential candidate, the sources said.
Kharge spoke to Tiruchi Siva of the DMK, Sanjay Singh of the AAP, Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M and Binoy Viswam of the CPI on Friday. He will also hold discussions with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in this regard later.
He said he will be holding talks with other opposition leaders soon.
Sources said the opposition leaders would be meeting soon to discuss the issue and come out with a consensus candidate for the top constitutional post in the country.
Kharge had on Thursday called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and discussed with him the issue, after Sonia Gandhi asked him to hold talks with all like-minded parties on the possibility of fielding a common candidate for the presidential poll.
He said Pawar also supported the idea.
Pawar indicated that the presidential poll issue may gain momentum after June 20, when polls to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held.
"Our focus currently is on the elections to Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council," Pawar told reporters.
Kharge said he will also meet Thackeray to discuss the issue.
"We will fix a meeting to discuss the possibility of fielding a common candidate," he added.
Election for the next President of India will be held on July 18 in which 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's successor, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. Kovind's term ends on July 24.
Going by its strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, the BJP is in a comfortable position to ensure the victory of the candidate nominated by it in the upcoming election.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU