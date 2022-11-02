JUST IN
Business Standard

Kharge interacts with Bharat Yatris; credits them for positive energy

Kharge in his interaction said that the Bharat Yatris are also walking 3500 km with Rahul Gandhi

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Indian National Congress | Rahul Gandhi

ANI 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

While Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by Rahul Gandhi was in Hyderabad a day before, the senior Congress leader and party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, interacted with Bharat Yatris at Bowenpally, in Hyderabad.Kharge in his interaction said that the Bharat Yatris are also walking 3500 km with Rahul Gandhi. They bring positive energy to our Bharat Jodo Yatra and are a great source of inspiration to our party cadres.Kharge claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra is bringing a silent revolution that will change the political landscape.While tweeting from its Twitter handle Congress said that every day a new chapter of history is being added. Every day the count of people is taking a jump who wants love and peace in their country.

According to AICC (All India Congress Committee), Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning.

A day before, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday Calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "wannabe PM", hit back at him stating that the "international leader" should first convince his people to elect him as an MP than ridicules Telangana Chief Minister KCR's national party ambition."International leader Rahul Gandhi who can't even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR's national party ambition. Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP," tweeted KTR.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:30 IST

