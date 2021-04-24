Kuwait suspends all commercial flights from India amid spike in Covid-19

-
-
Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation on Saturday announced that it has suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice.
This comes on the heels of Kuwaiti health authorities' evaluation of the global COVID-19 status.
"All passengers arriving from the Republic of India are not allowed to enter the country, either arriving directly or via another country unless they have resided outside the Republic of India at least (14) days prior arrival to the state of Kuwait," said Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation.
The directorate general also said the operation of air freight flights will continue from India.
This comes amid a record rise in COVID-19 cases in India. Several countries around the world including the UK, Canada, Hong Kong, and the UAE have suspended passenger flights from India.
India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
So far, 1,66,10,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection.
