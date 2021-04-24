Oxygen shortage: High Court asks Delhi govt to setup its own O2 plant

-
ALSO READ
Make rational use of medical oxygen, ensure no wastage: Centre to states
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
Oxygen diversion to have limited impact on manufacturing sector: Analysts
Railways to run 'Oxygen Express' to meet high demand amid surge in cases
Oxygen Express coaches start journey for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam
-
The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked Delhi government to set up its own oxygen plant and said that a smooth and fully allocated supply of oxygen to Delhi can resolve many problems.
A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a plea by Maharaja Agarsen Hospital in Delhi regarding a shortage of oxygen here.
Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, said that out of allocated 480MT, Delhi is getting 350-380MT.
"Yesterday we received 295 MT. Instead of increasing, the MT gets reduced," Mehra told the court.
"This entire functioning will collapse in 24 hours if we do not put our house in order," he said.
Delhi HC asked the Centre when is the allocated 480 MT of oxygen coming to Delhi. The Court said the smooth and full allocated supply of oxygen to Delhi can resolve many problems.
"Whatever is going to be the intake, we will supply, however, we cannot create oxygen out of thin air," Mehra further said.
The high court asked the Delhi government to set up its own oxygen plant stating that the responsibility falls on them too.
MHA officials informed Delhi HC that because of a high number of cases across the country there is a shortage of tankers. He also said that state governments are working very hard.
On that Delhi HC suggested that the central government and Delhi government to work together to ensure smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals.
The Delhi government counsel said that two industrialists have been contacted but most state governments have already taken the tankers.
"We are doing whatever best," he added
The HC recorded that according to Delhi government chart till night 309 MT oxygen supplied only and said that they should make all out efforts for procuring cryogenic tankers for transportation of oxygen from the production plants.
Earlier in an affidavit, the Centre told the Delhi High Court that with regard to the enhancing the availability of medical oxygen it is submitted that in order to increase the capacity of medical oxygen in Delhi which is one of the important components for saving the life of the patients, eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants are being installed in Delhiby the support of PM CARES Funds.
These plants would enhance the capacity of medical oxygen by 14.4 Metric Tonnes. As on date, one plant at Burari Hospital, Kaushik Enclave has been installed other four plants are expected to be installed by April 30. The site readiness certificate for one site has been received on April 19 and the remaining are still awaited from the Delhi government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU