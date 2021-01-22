Labour Min tableau to showcase recent reforms in Republic Day parade

The on Friday said its tableau in the Parade will showcase the history of recent labour reforms brought in by the government.

The ministry has got four labour codes approved by Parliament and is in the last leg of finalising rules under the new laws for implementation.

The 44 central labour laws have been amalgamated into four codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health & working conditions.

"The Ministry of Labour and Employment has prepared a parade Tableau for this year's Parade. The tableau shall depict historical labour reforms brought in by the government during the recent past. The theme of the tableau is ..... respect for hard work and equal rights for all'," a statement said.

The tableau art portrays the transformation that will come into the life of organised and unorganised workers after the implementation of the recent labour codes.

The design thought is a celebration of all-round well-being and security of the workers.

The front part of the tableau has a huge structure of a very confident and empowered worker - holding a tool and leading the way, it said.

The middle portion of the tableau shows glimpse of workers from various industries along with a mobile app showing DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) facility and a medical aid suggestion which reads, Swasth Shramik, Swasth Bharat.This is to highlight the medical and financial protection being given to them.

The rear part shows workers finding shelter under a big yellow helmet with safety first written over it.

Alongside the tableau, gig and platform workers and artists will perform as delivery boy, cargo carrier, etc.

