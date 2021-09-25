Ladakh reports five fresh coronavirus cases, tally reaches 20,776

Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the overall infection tally in the union territory to 20,776, officials said on Saturday.

has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. As many as 20,405 patients have recovered till date.

The officials said 5,253 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and five of them returned positive result. All the new cases were reported from Leh.

Five COVID-19 patients were discharged in Leh in a 24-hour span, the officials said, adding the umber of active cases in stands at 164 that included 161 in Leh and three in Kargil.

