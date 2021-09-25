Ladakh reports five fresh coronavirus cases, tally reaches 20,776

-
ALSO READ
Schools closed in Leh as Ladakh reports 71 new coronavirus cases
World's highest motorable road at 18,600 ft inaugurated in Ladakh
Working on plan to boost agri exports from Ladakh: Commerce Ministry
Common High Court of J&K, Ladakh changed to 'High Court of J&K and Ladakh'
Ladakh coronavirus update: 165 new cases, 105 recoveries reported
-
Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the overall infection tally in the union territory to 20,776, officials said on Saturday.
Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. As many as 20,405 patients have recovered till date.
The officials said 5,253 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and five of them returned positive result. All the new cases were reported from Leh.
Five COVID-19 patients were discharged in Leh in a 24-hour span, the officials said, adding the umber of active cases in Ladakh stands at 164 that included 161 in Leh and three in Kargil.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU