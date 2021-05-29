Landslide blocks Gangotri highway, restoration efforts by BRO underway

The Gangotri National Highway has been blocked near the Sunagar area of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after a massive landslide due to incessant rainfall.
The landslide took place at the wee hours on Saturday. Huge boulders and a large amount of debris fell on the highway.
The officials of Border Road Organization (BRO) have reached the spot and has been clearing the debris and boulders from the route to re-open the highway.
Devendra Patwal, district disaster management officer, said, "The BRO has engaged two wheel-dozers, a compressor, a tipper, and twenty labourers for the restoration of the route."
"Intermittent landslides are causing problems in restoration work," Patwal said.
