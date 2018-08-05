Sri Lanka reworking MoU to hand over world's emptiest airport to India

The Sri Lankan government is reworking on the draft of a memorandum of understanding to hand over the management of at to Indian airport operator, according to a media report on Sunday.

Dubbed as the "world's emptiest airport" due to lack of flights, the was build with high interest commercial loans from China by the Mahinda Rajapaksha government. It was officially opened in March 2013 and the only international flight operating from there was halted in May.

The government had announced that it will go ahead with the deal with India to jointly operate the $210 million (MRIA) at Hambantota, about 241km south-east of Colombo, through a joint venture with the (AAI).

Last month, the government had last month asked the Indian airport operator to submit its business plan for operating the loss-making airport.

A draft MoU on handing over of the to the (AAI) was recently presented before the Sri Lankan Cabinet and is now being reworked at the Indian government's request, the Sunday Times reported.

The talks for management control of the are continuing between India and Sri Lanka, at no point during the negotiations with India was the proposal withdrawn or denied despite what the media reported, it said, quoting an unnamed official.

"The Sri Lankan government's terms only allow for management control of the commercial activities of the airport while ownership and statutory functions including air traffic control and air traffic rights will be under the control of Sri Lankan authorities," said another official



The AAI is to enter a deal with Civil Aviation Authority to run the MRIA, named after Rajapaksa in his home district. The AAI is to have a 70 per cent stake while Sri Lanka's CAA will invest 30 per cent, parliament was told.

The private-public-partnership will allow AAI to enter into a 40-year lease agreement to take up the management control of the airport.