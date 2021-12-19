Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar today

-
ALSO READ
LeT commander Khandey trapped in encounter with security forces in Pampore
Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
Pakistan home to 12 foreign terrorist outfits: US Congressional report
1 Pak terrorist killed, another captured in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid pandemic: Lieutenant Governor
-
A Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan following specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, he said.
The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
In the ensuing gunfight, a terrorist was killed, the official said.
The slain terrorist was identified as Saifulla, resident of Pakistan.
"Killed #terrorist identified as Saifulla @ Abu Khalid @ Shawaz, resident of Karachi (#Pakistan), affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. He infiltrated in 2016 & was active in general area of Harwan & involved in several terror crimes," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.
He said three Pakistani terrorists have been killed in Srinagar city in the last 33 days.
"They were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on Police/SFs & civilian killings. It shows that Pakistan is hell-bent on disturbing peace in Valley especially in Srinagar City," the IGP Kashmir said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU