SDPI, BJP functionaries murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha, Section 144 imposed

Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and have rocked Kerala's Alappuzha, forcing the local administration to impose in the district.

In two separate incidents, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shaan was allegedly attacked and murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha on Saturday night. This was followed by a separate incident in which OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that workers are behind this attack.

Within 12 hours after Shaan's murder, OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the two alleged murders, informed the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday.

Sharply reacting to the killings in the district, BJP General Secretary CT Ravi on Sunday accused the CPI(M)-led government of "turning 'God's Own Country' into Jihadis Paradise".

Earlier, an worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)