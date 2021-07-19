Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

-
ALSO READ
Four terrorists killed in encounters in Anantnag and Shopian in J&K
Delhi Court issues arrest warrant against Hafiz Saeed in terror funding
3 dead, over 20 injured in blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house in Lahore
Pakistan court jails Hafiz Saeed's five aides in terror financing case
Alleged al-Qaeda linked terrorists sent to custody for two weeks in UP
-
Two terrorists, including a top commander of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, an official said on Monday.
According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the LeT commander has been identified as Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram. He was active in the Valley since 2017.
"Two terrorists including a top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT, Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram were neutralised. Akram was active here since 2017," said Kumar.
As per Kashmir Zone Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter and a search operation is currently underway.
"Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered on. Search going on. Further details shall follow," said police in a tweet.
The encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out in the Sadiq Khan area of Shopian on Sunday.
This comes after two local terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Friday, who were involved in all the three incidents that took place in Srinagar in June this year.
Speaking to ANI, Kumar had said, "This year three encounters broke out in Srinagar. We all know that three incidents took place in Srinagar. In one incident, a police inspector was killed. In another incident, a mobile shop owner was attacked and killed. And then there was a grenade attack in which three civilians were killed and one was injured."
"These two terrorists were involved in all these three incidents. We were tracking them. When this information was confirmed yesterday, the CRPF launched a cordon operation. We appealed to them to surrender but they refused after which an encounter started and both were killed," the Kashmir IGP had said.
Kumar had also said that a total of 78 terrorists have been neutralised in the valley so far this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU