Last-mile citizen priority for delivery of health services: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that the citizen in the last mile should be the priority for delivery of health services.

"Let's resolve and take a pledge to ensure best implementation of health policies for well-being of our citizens to fulfill aim of Antyodaya. The citizen in the last mile should be our priority for delivery of health services," Mandaviya said while addressing the concluding session of 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir' at Kevadia, Gujarat.

Addressing the session, Mandaviya said that 'Siddhi' (accomplishment) is the driving force behind any 'Sankalp' (resolution). Appreciating the participation of around 25 Health and Medical Education Ministers in the Swasthya Chintan Shivir, he said, "We have been enriched by deep insight of knowledge due to presentation of best practices by states. This provided us knowledge regarding effective implementation of government schemes in the ."

"All States have shared one best practice, so now we have more than 25 best practices to learn from and implement across the country. Goals of Centre and States are complementary. It is the goal of state which would define policy making at the central level. States' goals provide us national goals," he said, adding that the Swasthya Chintan Shivir has laid foundation of a healthy family for the country.

Mandaviya also appealed everyone to join the soon-to-be-launched a 'TB Patient/Village Adoption' scheme where everyone can adopt TB patients and ensure their well-being, people nourishment, timely diagnosis and prompt treatment.

"Chintan Shivir provided us the beneficial collaborative platform of collective brainstorming on various aspects of and quality service delivery," said Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS Health, who was also the present on the occasion.

