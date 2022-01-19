Fire breaks out at 4-storey building in Delhi's Hari Nagar, 22 rescued

A broke out at a four-storey residential building in the Hari Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday following which 22 people were rescued safely, a department official said.

The official informed that a call about the incident was received around 03.00 a.m. at H No-C -84-A near Clock Tower, Hari Nagar after which two fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

"The inferno has been brought under control now," the official added.

The cooling process has also been completed. The official confirmed that there have been no casualties or injuries in the incident, however, there was certainly a loss of property.

Prima facie it looks like the cause of the fire was in the Electric Metre Boards.

Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that the fire was small but as the smoke spread to all floors, all the people had to be evacuated.

The incident comes just four days after a fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in the Narela industrial area. No injuries or casualties were reported then.

