LG grants Delhi Police chief power of detaining authority till Oct 18

-
ALSO READ
Extortion, corruption are results of structural deficiencies: Neeraj Kumar
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner summoned by ED in money laundering case
Mumbai's new top cop had played key role during 26/11 attacks
Covid-19: Special corridor facilitated for oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals
Holi: Delhi Police warns of action against those not following Covid norms
-
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Saturday issued a notification granting power to the Delhi Police Commissioner to apprehend anyone under the National Security Act (NSA) till October 18, 2021.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by the National Security Act, 1980, the Lt Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to direct that during the period July 19, 2021 to October 18, 2021 the Commissioner of Police, Delhi may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under subsection (2) of section 3 of the aforesaid Act," reads the notification.
According to sources, it is a routine process of granting the power to Delhi Police around this time every year keeping Independence Day in mind.
Notably, the move comes amid ongoing farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar against the Centre's new farm laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU