LG grants Delhi Police chief power of detaining authority till Oct 18

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Saturday issued a notification granting power to the Commissioner to apprehend anyone under the Security Act (NSA) till October 18, 2021.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Security Act, 1980, the Lt Governor of the Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to direct that during the period July 19, 2021 to October 18, 2021 the Commissioner of Police, Delhi may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under subsection (2) of section 3 of the aforesaid Act," reads the notification.

According to sources, it is a routine process of granting the power to around this time every year keeping Independence Day in mind.

Notably, the move comes amid ongoing farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar against the Centre's new farm laws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)