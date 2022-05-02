Lithuania ends Covid emergency status, changes management strategy

-
Lithuania has ended the Covid-related "extreme situation", changing the pandemic's management strategy, according to the Ministry of Health.
The decision was made following a steady decline in the number of new cases and hospital admissions, reports Xinhua news agency.
Lithuania has also reached a Covid-19 immunization rate of over 80 per cent, the Ministry said.
"We are not saying that the disease is gone but that it is under control," Deputy Health Minister Ausra Bilotiene Motiejuniene told Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT).
Lithuania has already scrapped the requirement to wear masks in most indoor places.
Before Sunday, masks were only compulsory in medical and care facilities, as well as on public transport.
As of May 1, mask-wearing will become recommended and no longer compulsory in all indoor facilities.
Self-isolation will also no longer be compulsory even after a positive Covid-19 test.
Family doctors will decide on the length of their patients' sick leave based on their condition.
As of May 1, the National Centre for Public Health will no longer collect questionnaires on the infected people's contacts.
However, the centre will continue to investigate coronavirus outbreaks.
As of Monday morning, the country's overall Covid caseload and death toll stood at 1,058,431 and 9,098.
