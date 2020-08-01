Lockdown in containment zones of Maharashtra's Thane extended till Aug 31

The coronavirus-induced lockdown



has been extended till August 31 in the containment zones of Maharashtra's district, a senior official said on Saturday.

In a video address, district collector Rajesh Narvekar said concessions granted to the non-containment zones and the state government's guidelines will be applicable to rural, municipal council and Nagar Panchayat limits.

Containment zones identified by civic authorities of various towns and cities in district will remain in till August 31, the collector said.

Meanwhile, as many as 132 cases of were detected in Majiwada-Manpada locality of Thane city on Friday, deputy commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Sandeep Malavi said.

Of these, at least 86 cases were detected from a construction site of a housing complex, he said.

The construction firm had conducted RTPCR tests on 536 employees, of which 86 tested positive for the infection, the official said.

As on Friday, the cases in Thane district stood at 85,956, while the toll was at 2,365.

