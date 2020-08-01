JUST IN
Scared that the immunity against coronavirus won't last? Don't be

Lockdown in containment zones of Maharashtra's Thane extended till Aug 31

132 cases of Covid-19 were detected in Majiwada-Manpada locality of Thane city on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

nationwide lockdown
FILE PIC: Shops seen closed during the lockdown imposed in the wake Covid-19 pandemic at Thane in Mumbai

The coronavirus-induced lockdown

has been extended till August 31 in the containment zones of Maharashtra's Thane district, a senior official said on Saturday.

In a video address, district collector Rajesh Narvekar said concessions granted to the non-containment zones and the state government's guidelines will be applicable to Thane rural, municipal council and Nagar Panchayat limits.

Containment zones identified by civic authorities of various towns and cities in Thane district will remain in lockdown till August 31, the collector said.

Meanwhile, as many as 132 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Majiwada-Manpada locality of Thane city on Friday, deputy commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Sandeep Malavi said.

Of these, at least 86 cases were detected from a construction site of a housing complex, he said.

The construction firm had conducted RTPCR tests on 536 employees, of which 86 tested positive for the infection, the official said.

As on Friday, the COVID-19 cases in Thane district stood at 85,956, while the toll was at 2,365.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 14:14 IST

