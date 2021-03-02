Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha TV channels to be merged into one Sansad TV

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K review: A wholesome package despite some flaws
New Parliament building to be ready by Oct 2022: Lok Sabha Secretariat
After OTTs, TV channels foray into direct-to-online movie market
Covid-19 test report mandatory to enter Parliament during Monsoon session
Parliament's Monsoon session begins today, 47 items listed for 18 sittings
-
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels have been merged into one channel- Sansad television.
Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the channel for a period of one year with immediate effect, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, read a order by Sunil Minocha, the under secretary of Sansad Television.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU