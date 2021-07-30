Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on Covid-19 pandemic on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Patchy monsoon could impact pulse and oilseed output, fueling inflation
Govt hopeful of holding monsoon session of Parliament on schedule in July
Parliament Monsoon session: Lok Sabha, Raj Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 19, will have 19 business days
-
A discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule of Lok Sabha for Friday.
According to the revised order paper for Friday, N K Premchandran and Vinayak Raut will "raise a discussion on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it."
Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the pandemic in the beginning of the Monsoon session. The government put up a staunch defence of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Upper House of Parliament.
Lok Sabha has witnessed daily disruptions by opposition members over the Pegasus row and farmers' issues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU