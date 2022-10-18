JUST IN
Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check price, purity and hallmarking
Panel blames police for firing on 'unarmed' anti-Sterlite protestors
Gujarat govt's response in Bilkis Bano case 'very bulky', says SC
Govt mulls helipads along new highways for evacuations during emergencies
Smog-covered festivities for Delhi-NCR as stubble burning, Diwali coincide
President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives in Kedarnath chopper crash
High court dismisses Umar Khalid's bail plea in 2020 Delhi riots case
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
World Bank steps in to mediate water dispute between India and Pakistan
No direction can be issued to Parliament to frame UCC: Centre tells SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
SC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter on November 2
Business Standard

Lothal complex represents resolve to celebrate India's maritime history: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the National Maritime Heritage Complex coming up at Lothal represents the country's resolve to celebrate its rich maritime history

Topics
Narendra Modi | maritime sector | maritime projects

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

PM Modi
PM Modi addresses Lothal's National Maritime Heritage Complex's progress virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the National Maritime Heritage Complex coming up at Lothal near here represents the country's resolve to celebrate its rich maritime history.

The long period of slavery and indifference towards India's maritime strength made us forget about Lothal and Dholavira, and the complex will act as a centre for learning about and understanding India's diverse maritime history, he said.

The prime minister was speaking after reviewing, through video conference, the construction of the complex.

"Centuries ago, India's trade was spread over a large part of the globe. We had a relationship with all the civilisations of the world. India's maritime strength had a big role to play in this," Modi said.

"The long period of slavery not only broke this capability of India, but with time, we Indians also became indifferent towards this. We forgot that we have great heritage like Lothal and Dholavira that were famous for maritime trade," he said.

"We had great maritime kingdoms in the past," he said, adding that this heritage "has been little talked about, it was forgotten.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 19:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.