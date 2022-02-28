Lower fees make Ukraine a hotspot for Indian medical students

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
IndiGo to operate flights to Budapest, Bucharest to evacuate Indians
4th flight with 198 Indians stuck in Ukraine leaves from Bucharest: EAM
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, US and Albania call for emergency UNSC meeting
-
War-hit Ukraine is the third most popular destination after China and the Philippines for Indian students pursuing medical studies. Every year, thousands of Indian students choose Ukraine for many reasons.
As per available data, around 18,000 Indian students are stranded in Ukraine which has been attacked by Russia with full military might.
Majority of the stranded students are pursuing medical courses. Around 1,000 students have been evacuated so far from the conflict-ridden nation.
Shakshi Yadav, whose younger brother and sister -- Mandeep Yadav and Mahima Yadav -- are studying medicine at the Lviv State Medical Institute in Ukraine, told IANS that fees are near to half in Ukraine as compared to India.
She said that apart from lower fees, better infrastructure and different patterns of study attract students from India.
"There is also a paucity of medical seats in India. We pay around Rs 10 lakh annually for each of them to pursue study in Ukraine," Shakahi said.
Shirish Mehta, who did his MBBS from Ukraine, said that the infrastructure in medical colleges in Ukraine is far better than in India, while the cost of medical education in Ukraine half compared to private colleges in India.
"If we talk about government medical colleges, annual cost of courses like MBBS is around Rs 3 lakh. On the other hand, in Indian private medical colleges, the cost rises to around Rs 20 lakh annually," he added.
Educationist C.S. Kandpal said that one of the major reasons for the popularity of medical courses in Ukraine is that students do not have to take any separate examination to join them, whereas NEET is conducted in India for admission to medical courses.
While lakhs of students appear in NEET every year, only about 40,000 get admission in government medical colleges. In such a situation, a large number of NEET qualified Indian students turn to Ukraine, he added.
--IANS
avr/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU