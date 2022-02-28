Supertech twin towers to be demolished on May 22, Noida authority tells SC

-
ALSO READ
TCS tweaks leadership, Suresh Muthuswami made chairman, North America
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
Supreme Court orders demolition of Supertech twin 40-storey towers
SC refuses to modify its order on demolition of Supertech's twin towers
CJI N V Ramana to administer oath of office to 9 new SC judges on Tuesday
-
The Noida authority has informed the Supreme Court that Supertech 40-story twin towers will be demolished on May 22. In its August 31 judgment, last year, the Supreme Court had ordered for the demolition of twin towers in Noida.
A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that all authorities should strictly comply with the timeline given in the Noida authority affidavit. Senior advocate Ravindra Kumar, representing the Noida authority, submitted before the bench that the demolition process has commenced, and the twin towers will be completely demolished on May 22. The top court was informed that the entire debris will be removed by August 22.
Kumar submitted before the bench that a meeting of all stakeholders was held on February 9, and the timeline for the demolition of Supertech twin towers was decided. The Noida authority submitted that NOC from GAIL has also been received, along with NOCs from other authorities.
On February 7, the top court was informed that GAIL's NOC was required as there is a high pressure underground natural gas pipeline, which is passing at a distance of 15 metres and depth of 3 meters.
On January 17, Kumar had informed the top court that a demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, has been finalized to carry out the demolition of towers.
The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 17.
--IANS
ss/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU