Supertech twin towers to be demolished on May 22, Noida authority tells SC

The authority has informed the that 40-story twin towers will be demolished on May 22. In its August 31 judgment, last year, the had ordered for the demolition of twin towers in

A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that all authorities should strictly comply with the timeline given in the authority affidavit. Senior advocate Ravindra Kumar, representing the Noida authority, submitted before the bench that the demolition process has commenced, and the twin towers will be completely demolished on May 22. The top court was informed that the entire debris will be removed by August 22.

Kumar submitted before the bench that a meeting of all stakeholders was held on February 9, and the timeline for the demolition of twin towers was decided. The Noida authority submitted that NOC from GAIL has also been received, along with NOCs from other authorities.

On February 7, the top court was informed that GAIL's NOC was required as there is a high pressure underground natural gas pipeline, which is passing at a distance of 15 metres and depth of 3 meters.

On January 17, Kumar had informed the top court that a demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, has been finalized to carry out the demolition of towers.

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 17.

--IANS

ss/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)