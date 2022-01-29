Lt Gov Manoj Sinha reviews Covid-19 situation across Jammu & Kashmir

-
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the Covid-19 situation across the UT in a series of meetings with the members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police.
During the meetings, he reiterated the importance of tele-consultation, expanding the services to far-flung areas and efficient monitoring of those in home isolation.
He also underlined the importance of involving the community in awareness campaigns to sensitise people on mask usage and Covid protocol.
"We need to protect healthcare personnel, patients and communities, and accordingly our focus should remain on ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators, essential medicines, etc," he said.
The Lt Governor stressed that Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination will continue to be the strategy to effectively fight Covid-19.
He impressed upon the officials to ensure proper implementation of Covid Protocol and CAB among the people to effectively break the chain of transmission.
The Lt Governor was briefed about the Covid containment measures at the district level including functionality of War rooms, Covid helplines, IEC campaign regarding Covid Appropriate Behaviour, distribution of Covid kits, besides facilities for extending assistance to people in need.
He also took stock of the vaccination drive for the 15-18 years age group and the precaution dose vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.
Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials were directed to widely publicise the COVID helpline numbers and other emergency contact numbers.
