Lt Governor R K Mathur unveils flag, formation sign of Ladakh Police

Lt Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday unveiled the flag, formation sign and epaulettes of Police, an official said.

The flag has a emblem, 'Satyamev Jayate', and a floral cover of Juniper leaves which are considered auspicious in both Leh and Kargil districts, a spokesperson said.

Laden in a colour of red and blue, the flag has been given a traditional design on the corners to make it culturally distinct, he said.

was made a separate union territory after it was carved out from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of the special status and its reorganisation in August last year.

MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, chairman-cum-chief executive officer of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Leh) Gyal P Wangyal and Ladakh chief Satish Khandare attended the event here, the spokesperson said.

He said the formation sign with a red background signifies sacrifice, while the snow leopard implies endurance and strength in spite of the hard terrain and harsh condition in consonance with the local ecosystem.

With the slogan of "Service and Courage", the epaulettes with the badge of Ladakh Police and other accessories were also unveiled by the Lt Governor on the occasion, the spokesperson said.

Inspector-General of Police, Ladakh, Satish Khandare said after the creation of Ladakh Police, a full-fledged police headquarters has started functioning and is striving hard to achieve many milestones.

"Creation of new independent police wings, infrastructural development process in tandem with the local conditions, transfer of Ladakh domicile police personnel to Ladakh, and welfare and training activities have been some great achievements of the newly-formed Ladakh Police," the IGP said.

The Ladakh Police chief said the upcoming CCTV project would give a feeling of safety to the locals. The force will not leave any stone unturned to make it more friendly, technically sound and professionally well equipped to serve the people in varied forms and situations, he said.

