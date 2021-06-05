Madhya Pradesh govt issues licence for Amphotericin-B production in state

-
The Madhya Pradesh government has
issued a licence to a Jabalpur-based company to manufacture Amphotericin-B, a key anti-fungal drug used in the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis, an official said.
The Food and Drug Controller of Madhya Pradesh issued the licence to Revacure Lifesciences, a private sector company in Umaria-Dungaria industrial area of Jabalpur district, on May 31, which is valid till December 22 this year, a government release said.
The manufacturing of Amphotericin-B injection in Jabalpur will benefit Mahakaushal, Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions of the state as this drug will be available easily to the patients suffering from black fungus disease at a relatively low cost, it said.
The government said this is the second company in the state to be given the licence for Amphotericin-B production.
Earlier, Indore-based Modern Laboratories had received the licence.
Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday claimed that there is no scarcity of Amphotericin-B injections in the state.
A consignment of 12,240 injections arrived at Indore on Friday and around 17,000 more injections will be available after two days, he said.
At present, there are 1,005 active cases of black fungus in the state, he said.
There are 235 such patients in Bhopal, 428 in Indore, 116 in Jabalpur, 40 in Sagar, 85 in Ujjain, 52 in Gwalior, 31 in Rewa, 15 in Dewas, two in Ratlam and one in Burhanpur, the chief minister added.
