Madhya Pradesh govt to set up Covid-19 pandemic research institute

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a state-level research institute for the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases here, state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said on Saturday.
He said the proposal was approved by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.
A state-level public health institute will come up in Bhopal for the research of the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases including contagious diseases, Sarang told reporters.
He said various degree and diploma courses will also be run by this institute and experts of various fields will be posted there.
The minister said the state government has also decided to run a "pink" campaign in Madhya Pradesh to detect cancer among women.
It was seen that women don't open up on diseases like cancer due to family and social reasons. We have decided to run a pink campaign in urban areas, small towns and panchayat level for the examination of women's health, Sarang said, adding health check-up camps will soon be organized under this initiative.
Responding to a query, Sarang said the state government was trying to check the 'black fungus' or mucormycosis infection at an early stage.
The state government has ensured adequate availability of Amphotericin-B injection in the treatment of mucormycosis," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU