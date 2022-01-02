Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees fresh 117 cases, no death; 64 recover

The COVID-19 tally in district in Maharashtra reached 4,14,217 on Sunday after 117 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,756, an official said.

So far, 4,04,770 people have been discharged post recovery, including 64 during the day, he said.

With 2,351 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in went up to 30,29,107, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)