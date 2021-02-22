Madhya Pradesh sees 294 coronavirus cases, 241 recoveries, no death

on Monday reported



294 positive cases, taking its tally to 2,59,721, wile no death was reported from the state in the last 24 hours, an official said.

No new COVID-19 case was reported in 22 the of 52 districts in the state on Monday.

He said 241 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 2,53,763, the department said.

"With 104 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 58,860 while that of Bhopal rose to 43,693 with the addition of 76 cases. Indore has so far reported 931 deaths and Bhopal 618. Bhopal has 660 active cases and Indore 495," he said.

With 13,283 new tests on Monday, the total number of samples tested for in has crossed 56.90 lakh.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,59,721, new cases 294, death toll 3,854, recovered 2,53,763, active cases 2,104, number of tests so far 56,90,292.

