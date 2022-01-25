Madhya Pradesh sees 9,451 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths and 8,467 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in reached 9,14,195 on Tuesday after the detection of 9,451 new cases, while the toll increased to 10,583 with seven patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

The positivity rate remained unchanged at 13.0 per cent on Tuesday, he said.

The recovery count was 8,32,742 after 8,467 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 70,870, he said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 2,024 and 1,963 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, the official added.

With 72,382 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,54,67,354, he said.

A government release said 10,88,88,345 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 95,996 on Tuesday.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,14,195, new cases 9,451, death toll 10,583, recoveries 8,32,742, active cases 70,870, number of tests so far 2,54,67,354.

