Magistrate asks Noida Police to probe investor complaint in Wave Mega City

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar has directed SHO of Sector 20, Noida Police Station to register a case against alleged non-refund of money by Wave Mega City Centre and investigate the matter as per law.
The order has been issued on the application of Noida resident Piyush Sharma, who alleged that no work has commenced on the Metro Mart Project even after seven years.
He has alleged in his complaint that Manpreet Singh Chadha, Charanjit Singh, Harmandeep Singh Khandari, all directors of Wave Mega City Centre Pvt Ltd, and Finance Head Narayan Jha have indulged in fraud and hatched a criminal conspiracy and usurped more than Rs 50 lakh from his mother Savita Sharma, brother Dhananjay Sharma and himself. Even after repeated requests, these funds have not been refunded, he alleged.
Sharma has also alleged that thousands of investors have been duped to by Wave Mega City Centre by showing fraudulent documents and permissions. Hundreds of crores collected from this conspiracy has been deposited in the accounts of Wave Mega City Centre and thereafter transferred into the accounts of their family and relatives.
Wave Mega City Centre sent a response to IANS with reference to the complaint letter by Piyush Sharma on alleged non-refund of money by Wave Mega City Centre.
The company has also sent a letter from Savita Sharma and Dhananjay Sharma about this being a joint property and should therefore be treated accordingly for any settlement.
In its response, the company said: "Customer had booked unit in WBT later with their consent shifted to Metromart. Later we received request letter from Mrs Savita Sharma and Mr Dhananjay Sharma that there is a family dispute going on between the three of them and the matter is sub-judice. Mrs Savita Sharma and Mr Dhananjay Sharma alleged that Mr Piyush Sharma is trying to get an illegal hold on entire property/paid amount of Metromart."
The company response said: "Mrs Savita Sharma and Mr Dhananjay Sharma jointly wanted to hold the booking of this unit in their name and they have notified to us in writing. Piyush Sharma has never requested us for refund and legally he does not have any right to do so. As booking is in the names of Savita Sharma, Piyush Sharma and Dhananjay Sharma, Savita Sharma has claimed that the entire amount deposited for this unit has come from her personal funds and no request for refund should be entertained from her sons."
The total amount received of Rs 50 lakh approximately.
"Once Piyush Sharma filed a complaint under section 156(3) CRPC, we responded to Noida Police investigation. The police gave us a clean chit on basis of our records and intentions to willingly settle the case legally, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders. Again Piyush Sharma approached the court and the hon'ble court has directed the police to look into the matter. As always we will cooperate with the investigation," Wave Mega City Centre said.
