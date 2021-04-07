Maharashtra: Aurangabad records 1,337 Covid-19 cases, 30 more deaths

With the addition of 1,337



fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's district has reached 91,266, an official said.

Apart from the latest cases reported on Tuesday, the district also recorded 30 fatalities that have taken the toll to 1,844, the official said.

As many as 74,305 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district so far, he said, adding that the region is now left with 15,117 active cases.

Of the latest infections, 784 were detected in the city limits and 553 from rural parts of district, the official said.

Among the latest casualties, 23 patients died at the Government Medical College and Hospital, five at the civil hospital and two in private hospitals, he said.

As many as 5,117 swab samples were tested in city and the positivity rate in them was 16.45 per cent on Tuesday, it was stated.

At least 134 vaccination centres are made operational by the civic administration in the city and 1,54,141 doses have been administered so far, a civic official said.

