Maharashtra becomes 1st state to cross 800,000-milestone of Covid jabs

Amid the raging Covid-19 scourge, Maharashtra has become the first state in India to cross the landmark 8,00,000 vaccination jabs from January 16 till date, according to official data released here on Tuesday.
The state -- which has the highest number of corona cases and fatalities -- has achieved a total vaccination of 81,27,248, including 72,98,206 people who have taken their first jab and 8,29,042 second dose.
Next on the list are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal with the maximum number of people given the jabs till now.
Gujarat has notched a total 76,89,507 (68,17,703 first dose and 8,71,804 second dose), Rajasthan tally is 72,99,305 (64,00,581 and 8,98,724).
They are followed by Uttar Pradesh with a total of 71,98,372 (60,71,090 and 11,27,282) and West Bengal with a tally of 65,41,370 (57,91,392 and 7,49,978).
Among the smaller states are: Mizoram (73,566), Sikkim (83,797), Puducherry (85,421) and Nagaland (86,221).
Expectedly, the lowest on the list are the islands or centrally-administered regions like: Lakshadweep Isles, (8,196), Union Territory of Daman & Diu (22,989), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (25,217), Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli (26,133).
In Maharashtra, of the total doses, Mumbai leads with 14,10,537 taking the jabs, followed by Pune with 11,14,040 people getting the doses, across all categories and age groups as mandated by the Centre.
Both Mumbai and Pune rank nationally among the Covid-19 mega-hotspots with the maximum number of infections and deaths, causing huge concerns, even as the state retreated into a night-curfew, daytime stringent norms and a weekend lockdown regime since April 5 to check the pandemic spread.
Mumbai has recorded 4,62,560 cases tally and 11,800 fatalities while Pune has notched 5,84,969 infections tally and 8,440 deaths till date, and Maharashtra's figures are a stupendous 30,57,885 cases and 56,033 deaths.
As the number of youngsters getting hit by Covid increases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include youth above 25 years in the national vaccination programme.
