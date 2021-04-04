Maharashtra: Case against 1,011 people for violating coronavirus norms

-
Police have registered a case
against 1,011 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 prevention rules by attending a religious gathering in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, an official said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Friday when the people took out the annual 'Sandal yatra' to the shrine of Sailani Baba here, despite such gatherings not being allowed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ramesh Barkate said.
The Maharashtra government recently prohibited religious, social and political gatherings in the state.
However, more than 1,000 people took part in the event here on Friday evening, the official said.
The police reached the spot and repeatedly asked people to disperse and go back home, but they did not pay heed to the advice, the official said.
Buldhana tehsildar (revenue officer) Rupesh Khandare lodged a police complaint about this on Saturday.
A case was registered at the Raipur police station here against 1,011 people, including a priest, under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which can likely spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions, the official said.
Before the outbreak of COVID-19, lakhs of people used to come to participate in the annual yatra here.
