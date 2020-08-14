Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reviews Covid-19 situation in Pune

Deputy Chief Minister on



Friday directed the Pune district administration to ensure timely medical treatment to patients.

Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, chaired a review meeting with senior officials to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.

The deputy chief minister noted that plasma therapy was providing relief to critical patients and the government has also provided necessary infrastructure for it.

It is necessary to inform people about the benefits of plasma therapy and ensure timely treatment to patients, Pawar told officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)