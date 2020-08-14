JUST IN
Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reviews Covid-19 situation in Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday directed the Pune district administration to ensure timely medical treatment to coronavirus patients.

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, chaired a review meeting with senior officials to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.

The deputy chief minister noted that plasma therapy was providing relief to critical patients and the government has also provided necessary infrastructure for it.

It is necessary to inform people about the benefits of plasma therapy and ensure timely treatment to patients, Pawar told officials.

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 22:11 IST

