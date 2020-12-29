Maharashtra government issues coronavirus protocols for tourism sector

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt slashes charges for coronavirus tests by Rs 300
Tourism ministry urges Covid-19 insurance cover for foreign tourists
Sri Lanka extends debt moratorium for Covid-19 hit tourism sector
Mahindra Holidays scouts for acquisitions amid coronavirus pandemic
From Bali to Australia, Asia-Pacific tourism makes a patchy restart
-
The Maharashtra government on
Monday issued COVID-19 protocols on safety, hygiene, booking and accommodation for the tourism sector.
The SoP lays down that people above the age of 65, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of ten should stay home and venture out only for essential and health visits.
The management should communicate these guidelines to the visitors through promotional material and social media platforms, it said, adding that self declaration form will be mandatory for accommodation units.
"Tourists should strictly observe social distancing , family groups can stay together as long as they are six feet away from other individuals. Only asymptomatic tourists should venture outand those having even mild symptoms are advised to remain in isolation," it said.
The SOP lays down that tourists should not allow guests in their rooms, and staff of the accommodation units shall also not enter the guests' rooms unless necessary.
"The protocol says timings of the tourist facility should be checked and visits should be planned accordingly. The Arogya setu app should be installed in the mobile devices of the tourists," the guidelines read.
A COVID-19 team comprising representatives from the police, local bodies and other departments involved in tourism will be formed to enforce the guidelines, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU