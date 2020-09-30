Covid-19: Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till December-end

-
ALSO READ
Will make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries: Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes coronavirus test, report expected soon
Delhi Covid update: Weekly bazaars allowed with precautions on trial basis
Second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, experts believe: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi: Kejriwal directs authorities to take steps to prevent Covid spread
-
The Delhi government on Wednesday extended its scheme, offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, till December 31.
Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all categories of houses get an exemption from late-fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully, depending on the housing category.
"In wake of the pandemic, the water bill waiver scheme of the Delhi Jal Board has been further extended by three months and will now end on December 31," the water utility's vice-chairman, Raghav Chadha, said in a tweet.
Delhi's colonies are categorised from A-H.
The A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle class residential areas.
The 'A' category colonies include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.
For the 'A' and 'B' category colonies, a 25-per cent rebate is given on their principal arrears while for the 'C' category colonies, a 50-per cent waiver is provided.
Those living in the 'D' category colonies get a waiver of 75 per cent on their principal pending arrear.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU