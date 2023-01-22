JUST IN
Centre approves appointment of Vikram Dev Dutt as next DGCA chief
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt positive about OPS for teachers, govt employees: CM Shinde

Speaking about the Davos summit, he said some foreign companies, instead of making a direct investment, prefer to go in for joint ventures

Topics
Maharashtra government | Pensions | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state government is positive about the Old Pension Scheme for teachers and government employees.

He said the state education department is studying the OPS.

Addressing a campaign rally for upcoming Legislative Council polls, Shinde also said the state government will respond to allegations raised by the Opposition regarding investment proposals inked at the recently-held Davos summit by its work.

"The government is positive about Old Pension Scheme for teachers and government employees, non-aided schools, and also for 25 per cent reservation in English medium schools. The education department is studying the OPS," he added.

Speaking about the Davos summit, he said some foreign companies, instead of making a direct investment, prefer to go in for joint ventures.

"Hence many industrialists at the Davos conference are from India. But it will be foreign investment," he added.

The chief minister questioned the status of MoUs signed by the previous (MVA) government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 07:55 IST

