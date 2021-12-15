Maharashtra govt slashes RT-PCR Covid test rates to Rs 1,975 from Rs 4,500

-
The Maharashtra government has once again slashed the price of the RT-PCR test at Mumbai airport.
In the beginning, the price was Rs 4,500. Then it was cut down to Rs 3,900. And now it is slashed to Rs 1,975, said a press release.
Today the notification regarding the same will be issued and airport authorities will be informed.
Before this, Mumbai airport had the highest RT-PCR rates and this was burning a hole in the wallets of the passengers. Especially those passengers who were from the same group or family.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 684 new Covid-19 cases, 686 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.
8 more patients were found infected with Omicron in the state on Tuesday.
Out of these 7 are from Mumbai and one patient is from Vasai Virar.
Till date, a total of 28 patients infected with Omicron have been reported in the state. Out of these, 9 have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR test report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
