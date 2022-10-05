Mumbai logs 127 Covid-19 cases, no fresh death; active tally at 795

JUST IN
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 127 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 11,50,828, while no fresh death due to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the city civic body said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 127 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 11,50,828, while no fresh death due to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the city civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,733.

The city has reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. On Tuesday, the financial capital had logged 155 COVID-19 cases, but zero fatalities. The new COVID-19 cases were detected after 6,713 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,83,36,710, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. A day ago, 4,387 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city. The tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,30,300 after 116 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.2 per cent and now is left with 795 active cases. Of the 127 new COVID-19 cases, only 9 patients were symptomatic, according to the BMC. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city stood at 0.008 per cent between September 28 and October 4, while the case doubling rate was 8,468 days.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 20:06 IST

