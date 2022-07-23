Assam reports 800 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 10.10%

-
-
As many as 800 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday evening.
This takes the active caseload in the state to 5,508 while the positivity rate stood at 10.10 per cent, according to the data published by the state National Health Mission (NHM).
Meanwhile, two persons succumbed to the infection on Friday. The two deaths have been reported in Kamrup Metro and Nagaon districts.
According to the data published by the state NHM, 615 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
The new cases were detected out of 7,922 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The new cases have been reported from Baksa (60), Goalpara (50), Darrang (47), Dibrugarh (45) and Lakhimpur (42).
The overall COVID-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,34,012 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,20,492. The recovery rate stood at 98.16 per cent.
This comes as India recorded 21,880 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the country's overall COVID-19 tally to 4,38,47,065. The active cases increased to 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The death count climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities due to COVID in the last 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.
