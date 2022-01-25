Nine deaths, 1,026 fresh coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh

Nine more people died from Covid in on Tuesday as 1,026 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,63,113, a health official said.

So far, the state has reported 3,936 deaths.

Two women were among nine people who died due to the infection, the official added.

The youngest of them was a 23-year-old girl in Hamirpur.

Three deaths were reported in Shimla, two in Bilaspur and one each in Mandi, Solan, Hamirpur and Kangra, he added.

The highest 197 fresh cases were found in Kangra, followed by 158 in Solan, 129 in Mandi, 125 in Sirmaur, 107 in Hamirpur, 90 in Shimla, 87 in Bilaspur, 54 in Una, 37 in Kullu, 34 in Chamba, seven in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 13,260 from 15,541 on Monday, the official said.

Besides, 3,298 patients recovered from the disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in stands at 2,45,890, he said.

