Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse-Patil tests coronavirus positive

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised
MVA govt 'most confused' on all fronts, says Maharashtra BJP chief
Maharashtra battle: In MLC nomination race, BJP ignores loyalty points
Congress leaders, Maharashtra CM pay rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi
'Nobody is unhappy,' say two NCP leaders after meeting party chief
-
Maharashtra minister and NCP
leader Dilip Walse-Patil on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment for the infection.
Over a dozen state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, have tested positive for the disease over the past few months.
Taking to Twitter, the minister of excise and labour department said he had undergone a COVID-19 test and the reports have come out positive.
Walse-Patil informed that his health is fine and as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors, he is undergoing treatment.
The minister also urged people who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested as a precaution.
Earlier, ministers Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (public works department), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Varsha Gaikwad (school education), Eknath Shinde (urban development) and Nitin Raut (energy) and eight other ministers had contracted the infection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU